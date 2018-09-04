Cape Philharmonic orchestra is struggling to fund its outreach programs

Kieno Kammies speaks to Louis Heyneman CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
The Cape Philharmonic Orchestra receives funding from the City of Cape Town, Western Cape Government and the Department of Arts and Culture. To run the various out reach programs which reach over 300 young people a year the CPO requires R30 Million a year.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST