Union wants 'reckless' Denel to take full responsibility for explosion

Helmoed Heitman Military and Defence Analyst at Jane's Defence



Flags are flying at half-mast at Denel sites across the country after at least eight people died in an explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munitions (sic) (RDM) factory in Macassar‚ Western Cape‚ on Monday.