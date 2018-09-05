When temperatures rise, so do crime rates evidence from a South African

Kieno Kammies speaks to Gregory Breetzke Associate Professor, Department of Geography, Geoinformatics and Meteorology, University of Pretoria
When Temperatures increase ice melts, flowers grow, dam levels go down and now according to research done in Pretoria, crime rates increase. The question is does this apply to the mother city and the rest of the country.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST