Emirates World View - Emirates plane Quarantineas passengers report feeling sick

Kieno Kammies speaks to Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent
1). 2 Russian Assassins the Novichok poisoning suspects have been named
2). An Embassy Tit-For-Tat a diplomatic spat between Israel & Paraguay
3). The Wrong Meat 20% of U.K. meat products are not what they seem
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST