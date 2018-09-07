How we can beat the recession?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dwaine Van Vuuren Founder of Sharenet



Economic analyst Dwaine Van Vuuren is more concerned with how we pull ourselves out of this mess. And he is positive it will only work if all sectors pull together, because Cyril and his team cannot do it alone. Dwaine has done a study of the world's 44 largest economies tracked by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and found that SA is at the very bottom of the list in terms of growth