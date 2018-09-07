Feedback on allegations of intimidation by the Dunoon Taxi Association

Kieno Kammies speaks to Donald Grant Provincial MEC for Transport and public works at Western Cape Government



It started with a call last week from Gabby who told us her driver was transporting colleagues to work when he was stopped by people who said they were with the Dunoon Taxi Association. The driver was held against his will, along with other workers. They were asked details of how many people they were ferrying and the destination - and demanded R300 to be released.