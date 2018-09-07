Accumulated rainfall as we see the back of winter

Kieno Kammies speaks to Piotr Wolski Hydro-Climatologist at Climate System Analysis Group at the University of Cape Town
At 67.4% full, our dams are looking a lot better now than at the same time last year when they had a combined level of only 35.2%. You will remember that July was one of the drier months this year especially when compared to May and June, but did things improve somewhat in August and how are things shaping up for September?
