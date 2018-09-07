SAICE parts ways with Manglin Pillay following sexist article

Kieno Kammies speaks to Naadiya Moosajee Co-founder Women in Engineering The South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) last night announced that it has terminated Manglin Pillay’s position as CEO with immediate effect, following public outrage over his comments questioning whether women are suited to high-powered careers.



SAICE president Errol Kerst said in a statement that the board has spent many hours “carefully deliberating the matter” after receiving “numerous responses” from concerned members about Pillay. Pillay’s column “Out on a rib”, featured in the July issue of the group's civil engineering industry magazine, asked if there should be an investment in attracting women to the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields as women are better suited to people or caring industries