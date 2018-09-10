Man killed eight injured as gang stabs throws commuters off train

Kieno Kammies speaks to Richard Walker Regional Manager Western Cape at Metrorail
Metrorail commuters were attacked, robbed and flung from a moving train. The cowardly and senseless crime left one person dead and eight others in hospital. The incident happened between Eerste rivier and Lynedoch stations on Friday night.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST