How is arts funding distributed in South Africa?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Nathi Mthethwa Minister at Department Of Arts And Culture



There are allegations of mismanagement hanging over the Arts Council and the SA Roadies Association, on an almost daily basis, take to social media to raise the alarm about state funding of the arts, or as they see it, the distinct lack thereof. And there are also allegations of a lack of transparency when it comes to dishing out slices of their budget in the highly competitive arts arena.