No national strategy to prevent suicides

Kieno Kammies speaks to Daryl Brown Suicide Survivor and Dr Jason Bantjes Senior lecturer in the Department of Psychology at Stellenbosch University
With approximately one completed suicide every hour in South Africa, it is
hard to believe that the country does not have a clear and comprehensive
national suicide prevention strategy in place.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST