Brics Brazil - Brazil’s presidential front-runner stabbed at rally

Kieno Kammies speaks to Prof Lyal White Director at Johannesburg Business School
1). Supreme Court finally rejects Lula appeal to run for presidency
2). After 20-years of talks, Brazil seeks to conclude the EU-Mercosur trade deal
3). Tale of the devastating Museum Fire
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST