Are high water users being rewarded for wasting water?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral committee member for informal settlements, water and waste services, energy



The Cape Argus is homing in on the fact that tariffs for those households using above 35 kilolitres a month will be paying R300 per kiloliter, down by R700 from R1000 per kilolitre



