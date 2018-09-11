SA land prices drop 32% on land reform change, drought

Kieno Kammies speaks to Johann Bornman Economist and Chairman of Agri Development Solutions
Using data from the country’s Deeds Office, agricultural economist Johann Bornman, economist and chairman of Agri Development Solutions says that farm prices have fallen 32% since the ruling ANC decided to prioritise the issue of land expropriation without compensation.
Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
