AI's clear vision of the future

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Stephen Odaibo () Founder of RETINA-AI
His company, RETINA-AI, has developed and released the first Artificial Intelligence mobile app for eye-care providers. This app -- Fluid Intelligence by RETINA-AI -- detects indicators of eye disease, like macula edema and sub-retinal fluid on retinal scans with greater than ninety percent accuracy.
