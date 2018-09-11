AI's clear vision of the future

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Stephen Odaibo () Founder of RETINA-AI



His company, RETINA-AI, has developed and released the first Artificial Intelligence mobile app for eye-care providers. This app -- Fluid Intelligence by RETINA-AI -- detects indicators of eye disease, like macula edema and sub-retinal fluid on retinal scans with greater than ninety percent accuracy.