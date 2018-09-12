Mental athletics at the business development games

Kieno Kammies speaks to Betty Abrahams SAICA project manager for the Western Cape



Youth unemployment is approaching 40 percent, so any advantage we can give youngsters now to prepare them for a highly competitive workplace is a step in the right direction. And this is why the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants(SAICA) have thrown their weight behind the Business Development Games which gives participants a taste of the real world of business.