Grassy Park CPF wants replica guns to be outlawed

Kieno Kammies speaks to Phillip Bam Spokesperson - Grassy Park Community Police Forum



The Grassy Park Community Police Forum (CPF) is calling for a ban on toy guns. This comes amid ongoing gang-related shootings in the area. Last weekend, three people were killed, and several others injured in one such incident. The forum says it has noticed an alarming trend in the increasing number of children carrying guns, adding this desensitises the youngsters