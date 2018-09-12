8 000 school places blocked in Western Cape as parents fail to confirm admission

Kieno Kammies speaks to Jessica Shelver Spokesperson to MEC of Education, Minister Debbie Schafer at WC Education Department



According to School Admissions Management Information (SAMI) there is another factor, preventing kids from finding placement. Last week, Western Cape MEC for education Debbie Schäfer released a statement confirming that there were "over 8 000 learner places being blocked by parents who have not confirmed placement".