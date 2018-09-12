Top solar car teams to compete in 2018 Sasol Solar Challenge

Kieno Kammies speaks to Pitso Taele Captain and driver of CPUT's Sasol Solar Challenge
He will be competing against teams from across the globe, all in hand-built machines as they race from Pretoria to Cape Town. Their vehicle - called The Solar Flyer - is being unveiled tomorrow, but we managed to secure a few minutes of Pitso's time as he prepares for the race.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST