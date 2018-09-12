Using data to boost your business

Kieno Kammies speaks to Megan Yates Founder and Chief Scientist at Ixio Analytics
Humans are an ever-evolving species, that's how we've survived and progressed at the rate we have, and that's how Megan Yates uses data to monitor our behaviour so that businesses can operate more effectively and efficiently.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST