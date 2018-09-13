Ocean Basket brings back the straw and now they're eco-friendly

Kieno Kammies speaks to Jean Sloane Group Marketing Executive at Ocean Basket
Ocean Basket says straws are back, but these don't suck!
The popular seafood restaurant chain banned plastic straws back in January
because of its devastating effect on marine life.
Well, the straws are back, but these are eco-friendly and made of cornstarch.
