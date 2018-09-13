Spotlight on dashboard camera to minimize financial loss

Kieno Kammies speaks to Johannes Du Plessis Legal advisor at Risk Benefit Solutions Insurance and Risk Services



Dash cams zooming in on accurate accident claims



If you've ever been in an accident you will know how tough it is to prove your side of the story. Well, what if you had the whole thing on camera to show your insurer that it was not your fault? Dash cams are becoming more popular when it comes to lodging or fighting road accident and insurance claims.