ANC MPs vote in favour of pension for Zuma

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr David Monyae Senior Political Analyst based at the University of Johannesburg



MPs vote to pay recalled Zuma millions for life.



In parliament yesterday, 197 MPs voted in favour of Jacob Zuma getting his full pension and medical aid package valued at a whopping 2,98million. Only 95 voted against the motion tabled by ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu. The DA and EFF have both slammed the decision, saying the country had lost more than R17million under Zuma’s reign.