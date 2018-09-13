What are Medical Aid Schemes doing to prevent suicide and depression?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Oluritini Modupe, the Senior manger in Clinic Unit at the Council of Medical Schemes



Medical Aids do not cover lifesaving anti-depression medication



By the time you have read this article, one person would have taken their life. Around the world, close to 800 000 people die due to suicide every year. This is equal to one person every 40 seconds. So why do medical aids in South Africa not cover what is often life-saving medication for people trapped in a daily battle with depression that could mean the difference between life and death?