Deadly distemper threat hits Mother City

Kieno Kammies speaks to Belinda Abraham Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA



Distemper threat to man's best friend



The disease has claimed nearly 300 dogs since an outbreak in March this year. Animal welfare experts now say it has spread from the epicentre in Knysna,

to the Mother City and they are seeing more cases. The SPCA explains what symptoms you should be looking out for and what you can do if you suspect your four legged friend may have the disease.