What's being done in the Cape about economic opportunities for poorer communities?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Beverley Schafer Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Economic Development, Tourism and Agriculture at Western Cape - Government



What is the DA doing for the Western Cape's poor



You only have to drive through the Cape Flats to see first hand how rife unemployment is, and that not many people are living a better life as promised by government. The Democratic Alliance statistically leads the way in job creation when

compared to other provinces, yet our situation is still dire. Beverley Schafer, Standing Committee Chairperson on Economic Development, Tourism & Agriculture, joins us this morning to explain just what they are doing to make life better for the poorer, more vulnerable citizens of the Cape