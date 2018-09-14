Catching up with young Raees, the real Karate Kid

Kieno Kammies speaks to Raees Jassiem started karate at Goju Kai in Mowbray three years ago.



Crouching Tiger, Hidden Talents



A seven-year-old Karate student did not let a huge price tag stand in his way of reaching a national tournament has been invited to. Instead, little Raees Jassiem is using another hidden talent to raise funds for the competition in October. The Lansdowne boy is now selling atchar and dried fruit at a Rylands stall to fund his dream.