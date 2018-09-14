Off-duty metro cop murdered in Hillbrow

Kieno Kammies speaks to Jo'burg mayor Herman Mashaba



The Thinning Blue Line



As the country's blood-splattered crime stats were released this week, top cops called for at least 10 000 more officers to take to the streets to make South Africa safer. Sadly, yesterday, the already thin blue line protecting good citizens from

criminals, got even thinner when a Metro officer was shot dead in cold blood in Hillbrow. A community tired of violence acted quickly and helped officer make an

arrest.