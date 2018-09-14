Why the recession is a great time to launch a startup

Kieno Kammies speaks to Jay Thomson Entrepreneur and co-founder of Hoorah Digital
It's smart to start-up in a downturn
The news that we are in a technical recesssion has many businesses concerned about where our economy is headed. But instead of tightening belts and preparing for the worst, Jay Thomson cofounder of Hoorah Digital, says now is the time to step into the market place with your start up business. Thomson is not only talking the talk. His fairly new company has already snagged some big clients like Nedbank and Flight Centre.
