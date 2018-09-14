Pupil stabs teacher to death at North West school

A teacher was stabbed to death by a 17-year old matric learner in Zeerust, North West, the Basic Education Department announced yesterday. This follows an incident on Wednesday at Johannesburg's Eldorado Park Secondary School where a 15-year-old Grade 8 pupil pulled a gun on a teacher - although it was later reported to have been a toy gun.