Pupil stabs teacher to death at North West school

Kieno Kammies speaks to Elijah Mhlanga Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
A teacher was stabbed to death by a 17-year old matric learner in Zeerust, North West, the Basic Education Department announced yesterday. This follows an incident on Wednesday at Johannesburg's Eldorado Park Secondary School where a 15-year-old Grade 8 pupil pulled a gun on a teacher - although it was later reported to have been a toy gun.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST