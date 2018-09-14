Licence to loot by Hofstatter Stephan

The Loot of all Evil



In his new book, Licence to Loot, investigative journalist Stephan Hofstatter takes an x-ray of state capture in South Africa to reveal its rotten heart. And his focus is on how our parastatals were targeted and systematically stripped of assets and funds by the Guptas and their allies.