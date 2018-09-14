Licence to loot by Hofstatter Stephan

Kieno Kammies speaks to Journalist at Business Day and the Financial Mail
The Loot of all Evil
In his new book, Licence to Loot, investigative journalist Stephan Hofstatter takes an x-ray of state capture in South Africa to reveal its rotten heart. And his focus is on how our parastatals were targeted and systematically stripped of assets and funds by the Guptas and their allies.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST