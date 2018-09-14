New Library system on the books

Kieno Kammies speaks to Emma Bezuidenhout City’s Library Services Head for Information Communication and Technology
New library system explained
The City of Cape Town has made a few changes to their library system. Emma Bezuidenhout, the City’s Library Services Head for Information Communication and Technology, explains how these changes, which include amendments to lending and renewal policy, will affect users.
