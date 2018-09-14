Emirates World View - Salisbury novichok suspects say they were only visiting cathedral

Kieno Kammies speaks to Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent
1. Russian Denials (the 2 Salisbury Novichok suspects plead their innocence).
2. No Killer Robots We’re European (a big decision by the European Parliament).
3. Inedible Animals on the Menu (rats in China & cats & dogs in Vietnam).
Prof Glenda Gray
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.