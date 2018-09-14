City of Cape Twon armed with lasers to battle truck-eating bridge

Kieno Kammies speaks to Councillor Eddie Andrews, Mayoral Committee Member for Area South,
City's laser quest to conquer truck-eating bridge
Every month at least two trucks get wedged beneath the Atlantic Road bridge in Muizenberg. It leads to massive traffic snarls, where additional traffic officers who could be better used elsewhere have to spend time diverting traffic at the scene.
The City is now taking a hi-tech approach to the problem and are using HiDEF
cameras and lasers, as Mayoral Committee Member for Area South Eddie Andrews explains.
