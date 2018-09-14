City of Cape Twon armed with lasers to battle truck-eating bridge

City's laser quest to conquer truck-eating bridge



Every month at least two trucks get wedged beneath the Atlantic Road bridge in Muizenberg. It leads to massive traffic snarls, where additional traffic officers who could be better used elsewhere have to spend time diverting traffic at the scene.

The City is now taking a hi-tech approach to the problem and are using HiDEF

cameras and lasers, as Mayoral Committee Member for Area South Eddie Andrews explains.