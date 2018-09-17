Portable water treatment unit purifies non-potable water to drinking standards

Pippa Hudson speaks to Kumeshnee West Director of Executive Education at Graduate School of Business
According to the World Economic Forum, in just a few years from now, over onethird
of skills (35%) that are considered important in today’s workforce will have
changed.
By 2020, the Fourth Industrial Revolution will have brought us advanced robotics and autonomous transport, artificial intelligence and machine learning, advanced materials, biotechnology and genomics. We can better prepare ourselves for this change by taking on new skills, and many institutions are offering opportunities for lifelong learning.
