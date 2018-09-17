Lifelong learning is key for future success

Pippa Hudson speaks to Kumeshnee West Director of Executive Education at Graduate School of Business



According to the World Economic Forum, in just a few years from now, over onethird

of skills (35%) that are considered important in today’s workforce will have

changed.



By 2020, the Fourth Industrial Revolution will have brought us advanced robotics

and autonomous transport, artificial intelligence and machine learning, advanced materials, biotechnology and genomics. We can better prepare ourselves for this change by taking on new skills, and many institutions are offering opportunities for lifelong learning.