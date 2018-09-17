New SASSA card members experience deductions of R30 to R100

Pippa Hudson speaks to Henry De Grass General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency
CapeTalk has heard of a number of pensioners who are in possession of the new
SASSA gold card experience deductions of R30 to R100 at the retailers for no
given reason. Henry De Grass, Acting Regional Executive Manager: Western
Cape SASSA joined Pippa Hudson on air to hopefully get to the bottom of this.
