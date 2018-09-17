Maimane wants to be Western Cape premier?

Pippa Hudson speaks to Daniel Silke Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has reportedly nominated
himself as the Western Cape Premier candidate to replace Helen Zille. The ANC
is convinced that this is a sign of desperation. Pippa Hudson speaks to Political
Analyst Daniel Silke... to find out what this really means.
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
