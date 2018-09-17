Maimane wants to be Western Cape premier?

Pippa Hudson speaks to Daniel Silke Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy



Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has reportedly nominated

himself as the Western Cape Premier candidate to replace Helen Zille. The ANC

is convinced that this is a sign of desperation. Pippa Hudson speaks to Political

Analyst Daniel Silke... to find out what this really means.