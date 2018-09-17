Typhoon Mangkhut hits Hong Kong and China

Pippa Hudson speaks to Marco Li, who grew up in South Africa but is now a resident in Hong Kong.



A very stormy weekend saw a super typhoon wreaking havoc in Hong Kong and

Macau and killing potentially more than 50 people in the Philippines. All this

while Hurricane Florence roared into North Carolina in the United States at the

same time. Pippa Hudson speaks to Marco Li, who grew up in South Africa but is

now a resident in Hong Kong