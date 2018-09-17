South Africans in the work environment

Pippa Hudson speaks to Andrew Johnston CEO at MasterStart



A research report by MasterStart has found that less than a quarter of working

South Africans believe their current skills will keep them employed in ten years’

time. The study has found that with the emergence of Fourth Industrial Revolution, most South Africans are looking to ‘future-proof’ their careers. So what are some of the things that you can do to ensure that you remain ahead of the curve?