The emerging economies China - China dispatches peace keepers to South Sudan

Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
China is one of South Africa's BRICS partners and we therefore keep an eye on events taking place there as it can impact on the relationship between the member nations. Dr Martyn Davies keeps a close eye on our behalf
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST