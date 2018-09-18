Why you should get you will done sooner, rather than later

Kieno Kammies speaks to Meyer de Waal Chairperson of Trusts and Deceased Estates Committee at Law Society Of South Africa
Are you married, divorced or widowed recently? Even unmarried persons – particularly those who may have a number of people who depend on them
financially – should ensure they have a will in place. From 17 to 21 September 2018, you will be able to have a basic will drafted by an attorney
free of charge.
Listen to the Law Society of South Africa explain how you can benefit from this.
