Giving peace a chance in former war-torn countries

Kieno Kammies speaks to Brian Williams South African representative of the University of the Sacred Heart
Prof Brian Williams was in Northern Uganda meeting former child soldiers of the Lords Resistance Army and Kiryandongo refugees who fled the civil war in South Sudan. In South Sudan Williams met with young leaders to set up peace structures in areas affected by the worst civil war in Africa
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST