South Africa's first Behavioural Insights conference taking place in Cape Town

Kieno Kammies speaks to Ammaarah Martinus Director of Policy, Research and Analysis in the Western Cape Department of the Premier



South Africa's 1st Behavioural Insights conference is taking place in Cape Town on the 27th and 28th September. Thinking early about actual behaviours can make a difference in improving health services, how teachers and students learn, how to keep neighbourhoods safe and how to use natural resources sustainably.