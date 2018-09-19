Community chest announces merger with Impumelelo to unearth social innovation

Kieno Kammies speaks to Lorenzo Davids CEO at Community Chest WC
The Community Chest of the Western Cape has changed its approach over the past few years, with a mission statement of "improving the lives of all South Africans by mobilising the caring power of communities, business and government to advance the common good.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST