Future of Jobs Report

Kieno Kammies speaks to Keet Van Zyl Co-Founder of Knife Capital
According to the report, data analysts will become increasingly more important in all industries by 2020 and technological advancements may lead to the net loss of 5 million jobs by 2020 according to this report. It is also estimated that a total of 7.1 million jobs could be lost, the majority of which will be white-collar office and administrative jobs.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST