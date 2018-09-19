Back to the basics on the Dagga ruling

Kieno Kammies speaks to Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at University of Cape Town Prof Pierre de Vos.



The Constitutional Court found that the ban on the private use and cultivation of dagga is unconstitutional. Kieno speaks to Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at University of Cape Town Prof Pierre de Vos to find out what the the reasoning of the Court was and what it means in practical terms