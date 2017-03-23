Quintessential Cape Town – Fix Forward

Guest: Joshua Cox Founder – Fix forward (formerly Trade Mark)



How can skilled tradesmen get word of their expertise out there, especially those from low-income backgrounds who don’t have professional networks.



If you cast your mind back to 2014, we spoke on a few occasions to Joshua Cox, the founder of Trade Mark – a portal for people to suggest the tradesmen who gave them great service.



Fast forward three years to 2017, and they’re now known as Fix Forward… and have moved from beyond the Somerset West area.



They are a non-profit organisation dedicated to connecting homeowners and businesses wanting to renovate, with hand-picked quality tradesmen.



Joshua Cox came up with the idea in 2012 and it is a better way of finding tradesmen with references, rather than just finding them on the side of the road.



When it was started, they concentrated mainly on the Nomzamo area near Somerset West, but as word spread, other areas also wanted one.