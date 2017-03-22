Streaming issues? Report here
Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
What should we learn from this drought?

What should we learn from this drought?

22 March 2017 8:53 AM

Guest: Dr Kevin Winter Environmental & Geographical Science
Future Water Institute

Will we be asking ourselves in 20 years’ time: “why are we in this situation AGAIN?” Why did we not learn from the big drought of 2016/17?

We have been doing interview after interview on what we need to do to ensure we have a stable water supply to meet the needs of a growing population.

But will it amount to commitment from government to actually implement the well-researched proposals put onto the table? Will our behaviour be changed to such an extent that we no longer take water for granted, even in the years when the rains are plentiful and the dams remain full enough during the dry summer season?


