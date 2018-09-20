social media app icecam launched to empower communities in South Africa

The JET8 Foundation, in partnership with Mzansi Digital Republic Trust, last week announced the launch of ICECAM - a social media app that allows its users to share branded selfies and videos while earning from their social influence. It was created to support the under-represented youth demographic and township communities across South Africa.



Kieno Kammies speaks to Aubrey Botha, Mzansi Digital Republic Trust CEO